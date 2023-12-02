Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation holds Giving Year End event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is hosting its annual giving year-end event.

The event runs until midnight of Dec 31 and people can give any dollar amount they desire to any of the organizations participating either by check in person or online.

Eric Seacrest is the executive director at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and said that during the holiday season is when people like to give back the most.

“About 20% of charitable giving is done during the month of December and so we make it convenient to the charitable people to support worthy causes in the North Platte region, we have 79 non-profits participating this year and 100 percent of every gift goes to the selected non-profit,” Seacrest said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.