Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation holds Giving Year End event

The Giving Year End event has many local non-profit organizations participating for donors to...
The Giving Year End event has many local non-profit organizations participating for donors to give back to their favorite organizations(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is hosting its annual giving year-end event.

The event runs until midnight of Dec 31 and people can give any dollar amount they desire to any of the organizations participating either by check in person or online.

Eric Seacrest is the executive director at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and said that during the holiday season is when people like to give back the most.

“About 20% of charitable giving is done during the month of December and so we make it convenient to the charitable people to support worthy causes in the North Platte region, we have 79 non-profits participating this year and 100 percent of every gift goes to the selected non-profit,” Seacrest said.

