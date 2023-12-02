North Platte wrestling tops Gering at the Clash in the Commons

Bulldogs square off in the Clash in the Commons
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs wrestling team opened their season hosting the Gering Bulldogs in the annual Clash in the Commons.

North Platte were led by several key performances, including at the 150 pound weight class, senior Ethan Jackson winning by fall.

Xavier Albertson and Jace Kennel also won via fall en route to North Platte’s 46-32 win over Gering.

Next up for North Platte, they visit Kearney on Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football
Eight Blackshirts earn Big Ten honors
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year
Defensive Coordinator Tony White
Nebraska announces restructured contract for Tony White
Jason Star one of The Nebraska Cattlemen announced the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of...
North Platte resident selected to be part of ‘Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class’
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence

Latest News

KNOP's Athlete of the Week is senior North Platte Bulldogs wrestler Xavier Albertson.
Athlete of the Week: Xavier Albertson
Senior St. Pat's Irish boys basketball player Sam Troshynski scoring a layup in a game against...
St. Pat’s boys basketball open title defense with victory over Sutherland
Junior St. Pat's girls basketball player Reese Fleck dribbling the ball in a game against the...
St. Pat’s girls basketball open season with close win over Sutherland
It was a wide margin on the scoreboard Friday night as Hershey hosted Gothenburg.
High School Girls Basketball; Gothenburg rolls to easy win over Hershey