North Platte wrestling tops Gering at the Clash in the Commons

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs wrestling team opened their season hosting the Gering Bulldogs in the annual Clash in the Commons.

North Platte were led by several key performances, including at the 150 pound weight class, senior Ethan Jackson winning by fall.

Xavier Albertson and Jace Kennel also won via fall en route to North Platte’s 46-32 win over Gering.

Next up for North Platte, they visit Kearney on Saturday.

