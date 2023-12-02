Omaha Police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a teenager.

Zadik Motino, 18, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and prohibited possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sarpy County.

Zadik Motino, 18. (Omaha Police Department)

On Nov. 18, Omaha Police responded to Sippin’ Sirens bar near 42nd and H streets for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez of Council Bluffs suffering from a gunshot wound

Chavez was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Chavez’s family.

