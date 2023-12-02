One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was hurt in an overnight crash Saturday morning on an Omaha interstate.

Officials tell 6 News police were called to Interstate 80 at I Street just before 1 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles in the westbound lanes. One person died at the scene; another was taken to the hospital.

More information is yet to be released.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.