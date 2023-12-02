St. Pat’s boys basketball open title defense with victory over Sutherland

Irish blows out Sailors to open the season
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 2023 Class D1 boys state basketball champions, the St. Pat’s Irish opened their title defense hosting the Sutherland Sailors on Friday night.

The Irish dominated from the onset, St. Pat’s won 66-15 over Sutherland.

Next up for Sutherland, they seek their first win of the season on the road against Brady on Tuesday.

Next up for St. Pat’s, they visit Bridgeport on Saturday.

