St. Pat’s boys basketball open title defense with victory over Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 2023 Class D1 boys state basketball champions, the St. Pat’s Irish opened their title defense hosting the Sutherland Sailors on Friday night.

The Irish dominated from the onset, St. Pat’s won 66-15 over Sutherland.

Next up for Sutherland, they seek their first win of the season on the road against Brady on Tuesday.

Next up for St. Pat’s, they visit Bridgeport on Saturday.

