St. Pat’s girls basketball open season with close win over Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish girls basketball team hosted the Sutherland Sailors on Friday night.

Sutherland led the game through most of the first year quarter, opening the fourth quarter with a five point lead.

However, the Irish stormed back to win a close one, 27-24 over the Sailors.

Next up for Sutherland, they seek their first win of the season on the road against Brady on Tuesday.

Next up for St. Pat’s, they visit Bridgeport on Saturday.

