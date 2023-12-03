Cozad girls basketball win close battle with Maxwell

Haymakers top Wildcats in close matchup
By Marko Jerkovic
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Tigers girls basketball team hosted the Cozad Haymakers on Saturday afternoon.

In a low scoring, defensive battle, the Haymakers came away with the win, 41-37 over the Tigers.

Next up for Maxwell, they host Hi-Line on Tuesday.

Next up for Cozad, they welcome the Hershey Panthers on Friday.

