Cozad girls basketball win close battle with Maxwell
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Tigers girls basketball team hosted the Cozad Haymakers on Saturday afternoon.
In a low scoring, defensive battle, the Haymakers came away with the win, 41-37 over the Tigers.
Next up for Maxwell, they host Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Next up for Cozad, they welcome the Hershey Panthers on Friday.
Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.