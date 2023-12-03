No. 15 Creighton rolls past Nebraska 89-60 to avenge last year’s loss. Scheierman scores 24 points

Creighton defeated the Nebraska men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank...
Creighton defeated the Nebraska men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 89-60.(Kevin Sjuts)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as No. 15 Creighton built a 15-point halftime lead on its way to an 89-60 win over in-state rival Nebraska on Sunday.

The Bluejays (7-1) trailed only twice, the last time with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Creighton then held Nebraska (7-1) to 16 points the rest of the half while hitting six 3-pointers, three from Scheierman, and 7 of 8 free throws to go up 52-37 at the break.

Creighton, which avenged last season’s 63-53 home loss to the Cornhuskers, stretched the lead to 21 on Steven Ashworth’s layup four minutes into the second half. Nebraska got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way. Creighton’s largest lead was 31.

The Bluejays held Nebraska to 33% shooting, well below its 45% season mark. Nebraska’s 60 points were its fewest of the season. Creighton hit 46% of its shots and 14 of 40 (35%) on 3s.

Creighton has won 20 of its last 25 games against Nebraska and 10 of 12, the last nine of those wins by double digits. Creighton coach Greg McDermott is now the winningest Bluejays coach against the Huskers with 12 victories.

Ashworth, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander each had 13 points for Creighton.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points to lead Nebraska.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays’ win improved Creighton to 4-1 in Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska’s home since 2013. No other nonconference team has more than one win in the arena.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who entered the game hitting 34.5% of their 3-point shots, went 1 for 10 in the first half 2 of 22 for the game.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Huskers begin Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota.

Creighton: The Bluejays host Central Michigan Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
Caleb Arnett, 29
NSP investigates Aurora homicide
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Division...
Huskers sweep Sharks in NCAA opener
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Omaha Police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old

Latest News

The Nebraska divers closed competition at the CAMO International Invitational on Sunday with a...
Harned claims podium finish at CAMO Invitational
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
NCAA Volleyball Regional Start Times Set
Senior North Platte Bulldogs boys basketball player Jesse Mauch running back after making a...
North Platte boys basketball falls on the road against Lincoln Northeast
The Cozad Haymakers girls basketball team huddling during a game against the Maxwell Tigers on...
Cozad girls basketball win close battle with Maxwell