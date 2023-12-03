Harned claims podium finish at CAMO Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska divers closed competition at the CAMO International Invitational on Sunday with a trio of top-five finishes.

Antonina Harned earned a podium finish on the three-meter in Montreal, Canada. The freshman from Windermere, Fla., scored a 260.10 with five dives. Sunday marks Harned’s sixth time with an NCAA Zone-qualifying three meter score this season.

Abby Baxter claimed fourth with a 241.75 and Kelsey Clairmont placed seventh with a 241.10.

On the platform, Clairmont provided NU’s top finish with a 222.95 to take fourth. Harned scored a 196.70, placing eighth.

The Husker swimmers spent the week at the Hawkeye Invitational, claiming the team title with 784 points. Nebraska swimming and diving will return to action on Jan. 27 for a dual with Illinois at 11 a.m. in Champaign, Ill.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.