NCAA Volleyball Regional Start Times Set
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - NCAA Volleyball Regional start times for Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been set.
Nebraska will host Georgia Tech in one regional semifinal at 1 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN2.
Kentucky will play Arkansas in the other regional semifinal in Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
The winners will meet in Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
A very limited number of tickets will go on sale online at Huskers.com on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Highlights from Nebraska’s 2nd-round Sweep:
