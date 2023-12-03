NCAA Volleyball Regional Start Times Set

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - NCAA Volleyball Regional start times for Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been set.

Nebraska will host Georgia Tech in one regional semifinal at 1 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN2.

Kentucky will play Arkansas in the other regional semifinal in Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The winners will meet in Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

A very limited number of tickets will go on sale online at Huskers.com on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Highlights from Nebraska’s 2nd-round Sweep:

The Huskers (30-1) never trailed in sets one and two and held off the Tigers (18-13) in the third in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.

