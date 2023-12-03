NCAA Volleyball Regional Start Times Set

Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - NCAA Volleyball Regional start times for Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been set.

Nebraska will host Georgia Tech in one regional semifinal at 1 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN2.

Kentucky will play Arkansas in the other regional semifinal in Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The winners will meet in Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

very limited number of tickets will go on sale online at Huskers.com on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Highlights from Nebraska’s 2nd-round Sweep:

The Huskers (30-1) never trailed in sets one and two and held off the Tigers (18-13) in the third in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.

