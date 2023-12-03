North Platte Area Children’s Museum hosts Holiday Read Aloud

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Children’s Museum held a Holiday Read Aloud on Saturday to celebrate the beginning of December.

The celebration included photos with Santa, cookie decorating, ornament making, letters to Santa, and of course, some good holiday literature.

“We were trying to just create a fun space and not do the same thing that everyone is doing everywhere,” said organizer Charlene DePriest.

Their next holiday themed event will be on December 14, titled “Kids Night Out.” The event will be held at the same time as local Ladies Night Out, and give kids a fun experience at the same time.

