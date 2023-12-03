North Platte boys basketball falls on the road against Lincoln Northeast

Rockets keep the Bulldogs winless in the capital city
By Marko Jerkovic
Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs boys basketball team visited the Lincoln Northeast Rockets on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs fell on the road to the Rockets, 71-58.

North Platte is now 0-2 on the season.

Next up for the Bulldogs, they visit Alliance on Friday.

