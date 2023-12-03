Platte River Fitness Series hosts final run of the year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Fitness Series hosted their final run of the year, the Jingle Bell Run.

The run was in the form of a mile or a 5K.

Over 100 people participated. Runners got to wear costumes and were given special sweaters for participating.

Results for the run can be found here.

