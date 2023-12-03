Huskers host No. 15 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team faces a big early season test on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s the first half, and Creighton is in the lead, 36-28.

The Huskers (7-0) have been off since an 85-72 win over Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 26. Rienk Mast’s 19 points and nine rebounds led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska moved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1992-93 season. Mast hit three of Nebraska’s season-high 12 3-pointers in the win over the Titans while falling one rebound shy of his fourth double-double of the season. The 7-0 start marks the fifth time in program history that Nebraska has opened the season with seven-or-more wins. A win on Sunday would give NU its best start since 1977-78.

Mast has been a focal point for the Huskers this season, as the 6-foot-10 center is averaging 14.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Mast, who is second in the Big Ten in both rebounds per game and double-doubles (three), has been in double figures in all seven of Nebraska’s games. He showed his versatility in the win over Cal State Fullerton, going 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and he is shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Mast is one of four Huskers averaging at least 14.6 points per game, as the Huskers enter the weekend ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring offense at 81.6 points per game. NU has scored 80 or more points in six of its first seven games and is averaging 85.5 ppg since Juwan Gary returned to action on Nov. 15.

Creighton (6-1) comes of a 79-65 win at Oklahoma State on Thursday. Baylor Scheierman’s 21 points and eight rebounds led four Bluejays in double figures, while CU used a 17-0 run late in the first half to take control of a tight contest.

