Aurora man charged with murder in stabbing death

An Aurora man is facing several charges after a deadly weekend stabbing.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora man is facing several charges after a deadly weekend stabbing.

Caleb Arnett, 29, is charged with murder, two counts of assault and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Court records indicate police were called to an Aurora home in the 100 block of Fairview avenue early Saturday morning. They found 48-year-old Ross Nickolaus stabbed in the chest with no pulse. They did not find any sign that Nickolaus had resisted when he was stabbed. Two other people were found in the same house with stab wounds which were not fatal.

Arnett was jailed on a $2 million bond and is scheduled Tuesday morning in Hamilton County Court in Aurora.

