Better Business Bureau: Beware of social media scams while holiday shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With many people shopping online this holiday season, it can be tempting to click on those ads that come across social media feeds.

But the Better Business Bureau says “buyer beware.”

The BBB’s scam tracker in the Omaha metro gets more than one report per day of a product scam coming from social media post.

The ad is selling something adorable and exciting with the promise of proceeds going to charity. Or, it’s a free trial, or that hard-to-find gift that is suddenly available and happens to be much cheaper in the ad on social media.

The BBB says the scammers weaponize emotions and a sense of urgency that a deal is going to go away, which makes people click.

“When I see an ad on my Instagram feed, I know that isn’t Instagram’s sign of approval for that ad,” said BBB VP of Communications Josh Planos. “They essentially do not care. As long as the check clears, the advertisement will be posted. There is not stamp of approval and there isn’t a safety net for a lot of the advertising we see on our social media timelines.

Before buying that must-have gift from social media, local representatives with the BBB ask people to pause, do a quick search online, google the website name along with the words “complaints,” “reviews,” or “scam.”

It’s important to see what other customers are saying, and the BBB says that if the only way to contact the company is through an online form, it’s a red flag.

While it may seem old school, experts say the best way to shop is on a desktop computer, not a phone or tablet.

On a mobile device, shoppers will typically get an abridged URL, making it difficult to know where the ad is actually taking them, whereas with desktop computers usually have some built-in safety protections and the true URL is easily visible.

“You don’t ever really get to see the true URL [on mobile devices],” Planos said. “You’ll be directed in the same you could be on a desktop, but if hover over that ad on a desktop and you can see the true URL and the true destination. A lot of people are being taken to sites that have nothing to do with the advertisement in question.”

Another scam that’s popular this year: counterfeits.

If those hard-to-find items are at prices that wouldn’t be found anywhere else — in the words of the BBB — if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.