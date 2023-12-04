Bodies of missing couple found on military base property

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KING) - The bodies of a couple who had been missing since mid-November was found in Washington state on Sunday.

Authorities said believe they’ve recovered the bodies of Karen and Davido Koep half a mile away from the rural property where the suspect lived.

The suspect, who was their tenant and living in a garage, remains behind bars without bond.

Two people found one of the bodies. Once deputies and Joint Base Lewis-McChord officials got there, they found the other.

The Thurston County sheriff said he hopes this is one step closer to closure for the Koep family.

Their bodies were found nearly three weeks after the married couple went missing.

“There’s nothing that happened today that’s going to bring Karen and Davido back,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said.

Their bodies were found off Stedman Road Southeast on Joint Base Lewis-McChord property, a half a mile away from the property the couple owned.

The site where the bodies were found is close to the area of a previous search.

“This was just outside the search scope and was a little ways down the road. And we were starting to parcel through all the different areas, and I’m confident we would have gotten there,” the sheriff said.

Justice Dutton, the couple’s son, said in a statement: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone whose lives were impacted by Karen and Davido. In particular, we would like to thank the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies for being unwavering in their search for our parents.”

The couple was reported missing Nov. 13 when Koep didn’t show up for work at her Lacey chiropractic office and deputies went to their home for a welfare check.

The couple wasn’t there, but detectives found large amounts of blood inside and ruled they couldn’t have survived.

Deputies said that same day they arrested a suspect for having the couple’s stolen credit cards, but he was then released. Then later that week, he was arrested for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The sheriff thanked the FBI and state crime lab for helping crack the case.

“This day and age, you can’t make an arrest without significant evidence and that evidence always comes in the form of ballistics, digital and bodily fluids,” Sanders said.

Relatives said the man suspected of killing the couple was living on their property rent-free in exchange for doing work for the couple.

Detectives said the couple was in the process of evicting the tenant, who neighbors say had mental health issues.

But authorities said the investigation is far from over. Deputies are still asking for surveillance video of the suspect and victim’s cars.

“I can tell you that detectives are not done,” Sanders said. “They’re still pushing harder and further to get more evidence and put a complete case before our court.”

Thurston county sheriff thanked the state, local and federal partners who’ve helped in this case.

The sheriff said the case did involve shell casings and a firearm, but it is up to the coroner to determine how the couple died.

