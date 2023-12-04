Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man is heading to federal prison on a drug distribution charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Christopher P. Twohig, 45, was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more methamphetamine (actual) and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

After Twohig’s release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.

On March 22, 2023, officers in Cozad attempted to arrest Twohig on a state arrest warrant. Twohig was located and apprehended in a parking lot at a convenience store. Approximately 47 grams of meth was found in Twohig’s coat, along with multiple empty baggies. A firearm was also found in his vehicle with over 100 rounds of ammunition. The suspected meth was sent to the lab, and the lab determined that there was about 45.24 grams of meth, of which at least 41 grams was actual meth.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

