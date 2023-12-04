Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge

Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.(Dawson County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man is heading to federal prison on a drug distribution charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Christopher P. Twohig, 45, was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more methamphetamine (actual) and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

After Twohig’s release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.

On March 22, 2023, officers in Cozad attempted to arrest Twohig on a state arrest warrant. Twohig was located and apprehended in a parking lot at a convenience store. Approximately 47 grams of meth was found in Twohig’s coat, along with multiple empty baggies. A firearm was also found in his vehicle with over 100 rounds of ammunition. The suspected meth was sent to the lab, and the lab determined that there was about 45.24 grams of meth, of which at least 41 grams was actual meth.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
The darker portions of this map indicate areas where nitrate levels exceed 10 parts per...
State asks owners of private wells to test their water, to help with statewide study of nitrate in aquifers
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Jingle Bell Run
Platte River Fitness Series hosts final run of the year
Hearing on guns in schools hints at likely 2024 legislative targets

Latest News

The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
Mainly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in store for Monday
Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures Monday; Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday into Thursday
In our weather lesson today, we talked about how location affects the rate that snow melts!!
Weather Lesson 12-4-2023
Adopt Martini!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Martini!