Judge upholds AMC eviction from Conestoga Mall

AMC was evicted from the Conestoga Mall last spring.
AMC was evicted from the Conestoga Mall last spring.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hall County District Court judge has upheld the eviction of AMC Theaters from the Conestoga Mall.

In April, the Hall County Court ruled that AMC would have to leave the Mall. AMC appealed that decision in Hall County District Court in May.

On Dec. 1, district judge Andrew Butler affirmed the lower court decision, upholding the legal basis for the eviction.

AMC refused to leave the mall after the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority notified them that they would take over their lease in the mall by eminent domain. The CRA then transferred the theater’s lease to Woodsonia 281 which is now redeveloping the mall property.

Among other objections, AMC argued that the eminent domain procedure was illegal, that the CRA’s transfer to Woodsonia was illegal and that the Hall County Court lacked jurisdiction in the matter.

Judge Butler dismissed all of AMC’s objections in the Dec. 1 ruling, stating that their arguments lacked merit.

AMC has ten days to appeal the district court ruling.

With the crash of falling bricks, the construction of the Conestoga Marketplace began Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
The darker portions of this map indicate areas where nitrate levels exceed 10 parts per...
State asks owners of private wells to test their water, to help with statewide study of nitrate in aquifers
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Jingle Bell Run
Platte River Fitness Series hosts final run of the year

Latest News

This weekend come by Adams Middle School for the Elk's Annual Hoop Shoot. This #Newsmakers has...
Newsmakers Elk's Annual Hoop Shoot
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
Mainly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in store for Monday
Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures Monday; Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday into Thursday