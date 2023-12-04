Judge upholds AMC eviction from Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hall County District Court judge has upheld the eviction of AMC Theaters from the Conestoga Mall.

In April, the Hall County Court ruled that AMC would have to leave the Mall. AMC appealed that decision in Hall County District Court in May.

On Dec. 1, district judge Andrew Butler affirmed the lower court decision, upholding the legal basis for the eviction.

AMC refused to leave the mall after the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority notified them that they would take over their lease in the mall by eminent domain. The CRA then transferred the theater’s lease to Woodsonia 281 which is now redeveloping the mall property.

Among other objections, AMC argued that the eminent domain procedure was illegal, that the CRA’s transfer to Woodsonia was illegal and that the Hall County Court lacked jurisdiction in the matter.

Judge Butler dismissed all of AMC’s objections in the Dec. 1 ruling, stating that their arguments lacked merit.

AMC has ten days to appeal the district court ruling.

With the crash of falling bricks, the construction of the Conestoga Marketplace began Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.