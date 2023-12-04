KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Martini!

By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Martini, at less than two years, has already had a litter of kittens. They were all adopted, and she was left behind.

She has since been spayed and is now looking for a new home. She is very talkative and energetic, as well as loving.

She does well with other cats, dogs, and children alike. She would love a house with another feline playmate.

If you’d like to adopt Martini, you can reach out to FUR Animal Rescue.

