NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte on Tuesday, and has been busy since.

The restaurant is a part of a family owned chain that has been looking to expand into North Platte to provide a different Mexican fast food option.

Owner Luis Torres could be seen working alongside the staff on Sunday.

“Everyone is welcome to come,” Torres said.

