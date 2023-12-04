Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte on Tuesday, and has been busy since.

The restaurant is a part of a family owned chain that has been looking to expand into North Platte to provide a different Mexican fast food option.

Owner Luis Torres could be seen working alongside the staff on Sunday.

“Everyone is welcome to come,” Torres said.

