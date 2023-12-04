Lincoln County Historical Museum celebrates successful first weekend of Christmas Village

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Historical Museum celebrated their first week of 2023.

The museum has tens of thousands of lights on display for the public to see free of charge.

This year different building’s decorations are sponsored by different groups. Two groups are competing to raise the most money for the museum.

The display is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

