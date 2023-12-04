Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures Monday; Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We will start the workweek with clouds and warmer than average temperatures. Even warmer temperatures with more sunshine Tuesday into Thursday.

As a disturbance continues to impact the Northwestern United States, ahead of it, along with an high pressure will bring in the clouds during the day Monday. A small rain chance is possible into the Panhandle. Highs during the day will be in the 50s, with winds on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s, with clearer conditions.

Mainly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in store for Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Tuesday into Thursday, conditions will clear out and much more sunshine will illuminate the sky during this time. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, and 60s on Wednesday into Thursday. As we head into Friday into Saturday, a system will be moving through. This will decrease the temperatures into the 30s and 40s with small chances of snow showers.

Much more sunshine coming Tuesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.