Mostly cloudy with mild temperatures Monday; Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday into Thursday

In our weather lesson today, we talked about how location affects the rate that snow melts!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We will start the workweek with clouds and warmer than average temperatures. Even warmer temperatures with more sunshine Tuesday into Thursday.

As a disturbance continues to impact the Northwestern United States, ahead of it, along with an high pressure will bring in the clouds during the day Monday. A small rain chance is possible into the Panhandle. Highs during the day will be in the 50s, with winds on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s, with clearer conditions.

Mainly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in store for Monday
Mainly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures in store for Monday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Tuesday into Thursday, conditions will clear out and much more sunshine will illuminate the sky during this time. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, and 60s on Wednesday into Thursday. As we head into Friday into Saturday, a system will be moving through. This will decrease the temperatures into the 30s and 40s with small chances of snow showers.

Much more sunshine coming Tuesday into Thursday
Much more sunshine coming Tuesday into Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
The darker portions of this map indicate areas where nitrate levels exceed 10 parts per...
State asks owners of private wells to test their water, to help with statewide study of nitrate in aquifers
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
Jingle Bell Run
Platte River Fitness Series hosts final run of the year
Hearing on guns in schools hints at likely 2024 legislative targets

Latest News

In our weather lesson today, we talked about how location affects the rate that snow melts!!
Weather Lesson 12-4-2023
KNOP 7 Day
Warm week ahead before cooling temperatures move in with a chance for snow
News 2 at 6
KNOP Saturday 6pm newscast Wx
News 2 at Ten
News 2 at Ten Wx.