North Platte fifth grader takes reigns as elementary principal for a day

She may only be in the fifth grade but she was ready to rule the school. Friday, McDaid Elementary student Miss Meri, took the reins as school principal.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She may only be in the fifth grade, but she was ready to rule the school. Friday, McDaid Elementary student Meri, took the reins as school principal, an opportunity presented as silent auction item during the North Platte Catholic School’s Green Fundraising Event in October.

Included in Meri’s job description were classroom visits, lunchroom duty, reading to students, covering daily announcements and a meeting with North Platte Catholic School Superintendent, Kevin Dodson.

Meri said she had been looking forward to the opportunity of being principal for the day for quite sometime and is even considering making a career out of it down the road. “Because you get to make different choices for your school and you can make as many choices as you need so that you have a structure for the school,” said Meri.

Meri also got to implement a school wide rule for the day and the fifth grader chose to ban math teaching for the day.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
The darker portions of this map indicate areas where nitrate levels exceed 10 parts per...
State asks owners of private wells to test their water, to help with statewide study of nitrate in aquifers
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 12-5-2023
Major warmup through mid-week; staying dry
She may only be in the fifth grade but she was ready to rule the school. Friday, McDaid...
North Platte Fifth Grader takes reigns as Elementary Principal for a day
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
New report says state’s ‘tax-cutting spree’ endangers health care, education