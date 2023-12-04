North Platte fifth grader takes reigns as elementary principal for a day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She may only be in the fifth grade, but she was ready to rule the school. Friday, McDaid Elementary student Meri, took the reins as school principal, an opportunity presented as silent auction item during the North Platte Catholic School’s Green Fundraising Event in October.

Included in Meri’s job description were classroom visits, lunchroom duty, reading to students, covering daily announcements and a meeting with North Platte Catholic School Superintendent, Kevin Dodson.

Meri said she had been looking forward to the opportunity of being principal for the day for quite sometime and is even considering making a career out of it down the road. “Because you get to make different choices for your school and you can make as many choices as you need so that you have a structure for the school,” said Meri.

Meri also got to implement a school wide rule for the day and the fifth grader chose to ban math teaching for the day.

