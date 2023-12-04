North Platte Police partake in yearly Santa Cop tradition

North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.
North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.(KNOP/Ian Mason)
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.

Officers and volunteers each purchased gifts for children whose families may not be able to afford many Christmas gifts this year.

The department always picks up extra gifts as well so if more families need gifts they can do their best to accommodate.

The department had lists from 86 children this year, which is up from the 74 last year.

Public Information Officer Rory Little said he was honored to be able to organize the event, and loves helping children have a merry Christmas.

“Being able to provide a Christmas to kids who may not be able to afford it,” Little said. “You know that, even though they’re not going to know whose bringing it, you’re the one that was able to put a smile on that kids face.”

