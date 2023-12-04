‘Not where we wanted to be’: Pillen updates Nebraska school districts’ implementation of property tax plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen had high praise Monday for public school districts that have provided property tax relief, but noted that the participation rate fell below his administration’s hope for the new educational funding plan.

“Year One is not where we wanted to be... Year One was not the success we wanted it to be,” he said, noting later that he had hoped to have 97% participation because “that’s what we all agreed to.”

Pillen said Monday that 82 of 244 school districts had reported collecting less in property taxes so far. That means that 162 of Nebraska school districts — about 66% of them — overrode the 3% “soft cap,” which required an approval from each school board.

But, he said, that gives his administration some goals for the future.

“If you set a goal that everybody obtains on the first time out, what the heck is that? That’s how you play losin’ ball,” he said.

He underscored the administration’s expectation for schools to participate in ongoing property tax relief.

“I believe that it’s important for the state to play a more active role (in education),” Pillen said.

The governor said that working together for the greater good of the state is key and that a continued parternship between the state and its schools will guarantee success. He said that state funding going to community colleges — rather than taxing authorities — also helped in that regard, providing about 5%-6% in property tax relief.

“I think what’s really important in the end is that the entire intent of our office and everyone in the Legislature was to change funding from the state, parter with education, but to have significant property tax relief,” Pillen said.

In the end, about $324 million in foundation aid and special ed funding will be coming from the state, via the Education Future Fund. The governor said that he does take responsibility for a perceived lack of trust from some of the districts who maybe didn’t have the confidence in the special ed funding, which is expected sometime in June.

EDUCATION FUTURE FUND

Some have questioned the sustainability of the Future Fund, saying the $1 billion initial investment made to launch the governor’s intiative doesn’t have a revenue stream and will be depleted within a decade.

“The recent report to the Tax Rate Review Committee shows estimated distributions from the Education Future Fund outpacing projected transfers in after the first year, with the shortfall increasing over time,” according to a statement made Monday by the Lincoln-based Open Sky Policy Institute, which describes itself as a nonpartisan organization with expertise in fiscal research and analysis. “By FY27, the report shows estimated Education Future Fund distributions at $350 million with just $250 million transferred in.”

Pillen dismissed such reports, saying he hasn’t read them.

“They’re not seeing the numbers I’ve seen, I can assure you that,” he said, calling the fund “sustainable for the foreseeable future.”

“We have money resources throughout state government that we’re finding in a lot of places, and so I disagree with that concept. The sustainability of this program for K-12 education will go on a long way. Not a shadow of a doubt,” Pillen said.

The solution is becoming more fiscally conservative and to eliminate “silly” spending, he said.

“We can’t keep doing things the same way,” the governor said.

OpenSky said they plan to analyze local school district budgets in the next month to examine the impact of state changes at the local level.

“Transparency in the school financing landscape is essential to provide clarity in how state policymakers and local school districts can establish the resources for all students to achieve,” the organization said Monday.

PARTICIPATING DISTRICTS

Elwood School District Superintendent Daren Hatch noted that his district historically had to rely on property taxes for most of its state-provided funding. He said that all the aid coming there was in the $400,000-range, compared to about $42,000 they received last year. The new funding also provided about doubled the amount for its special education.

“Elwood is a small rural farm community located in south-central Nebraska with a population of approximately 700,” he said.

Historically, the district has been “unequalized,” meaning that the school district has received a minimum of funding from the state, with most funding coming from local property taxes. Partnering with neighboring districts helped Elwood reduce the cost of services and save money on professional development for their staff, among other things.

He said that in addition to cutting the property taxes, they also didn’t request any new ones, as they typically have done annually.

“The governor’s vision to provide the new foundation aid and a fully funded special education reimbursement rate provided the Elwood Public Schools board a wonderful opportunity because the educational funding support came to our district at a unique time where it made financial sense for the board of educaiton to reduce property taxes, thus providing relief to our patrons in these uncertain economic times,” Hatch said.

Norris School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maschmann said his district, south of Lincoln, is “right in the middle of a corn field.” The district, covering about 230 square-miles, on its 270-acre campus, which also has an additional 111 acres used as an agricultural learning lab.

“We trust what the governor is doing,” he said. “...I believe we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Norris board voted to provide $786,000 in property tax relief, he said.

Among the nine communities it serves is Hickman, which Dr. Maschmann said is the state’s fastest growing community, which is expected to impact enrollment in the district in the coming years.

He said the new state funding priorities provided an increase in funding, from $4.3 million in state aid to $5.2 million from the foundation, with another $1.1 million expected for special education.

“Norris will continue to work hard to stay as one of the lowest per-pupil spending schools in the state of Nebraska,” Dr. Maschmann said.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Brian Maher also joined the governor in his news conference on Monday.

“This is the first year with the new state investments, and we expect these investments will have an even greater impact in the years to come,” he said.

But OpenSky took issue with the state’s uniform approach to school funding,

“Educating students with individual needs in a time of rising costs can’t be addressed through a one-size-fits-all funding mechanism. Locally elected school board members are best positioned to determine what resources are needed to provide the learning environment and support from teachers to prepare students for a bright future,” the organization said in their Monday news release.

PILLEN PRIORITY

The governor restated his committment to cutting property taxes on Monday saying they’re “so out of whack that you don’t even need to own property in the state of Nebraska” to be affected by them. “We have to fix it.”

He likened it to the state’s inheritance tax, which he said was “a slush fund” widely opposed — except for county governments.

“It’s extra pillowcase money that we’ve got to start having enough discipline to run our county government without it,” Pillen said.

He said there’s a committee of 12 superintendents working on “Operation Clean the Closets Out” who are working to identify the value of each educational spending item while also considering new ideas that might achieve the same goals with less funding.

“We can’t keep doing things the same way. ... It’s absurd that we’re doing some things,” he said.

Shortly after he was sworn into office in January, Pillen and several Nebraska lawmakers announced they would be submitting a tax relief package with the goal of providing funds for education while simultaneously easing state property taxes. The Omaha Public Schools superintendent was among those meeting with Pillen’s transition team in an advisory capacity on the initiative.

In May, the governor signed a bill establishing an annual cap on how much school districts can increase property tax requests, while also increasing the amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act.

In September, the governor called on school superintedents across Nebraska to use state-issued funds for property tax relief, and not spend them on other priorities.

State lawmakers also passed an education-related property tax relief bill in 2021, which allowed Nebraska property owners to apply a school tax credit to their 2020 state tax filings.

