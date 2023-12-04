Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A Colorado man is facing a felony assault charge in Hall County following an incident Saturday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jason Haynes for first-degree assault in Wood River.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of West Street around 3:48 a.m. The call was for an unconscious male with injuries to his upper body.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Haynes had struck the victim repeatedly in his upper body area resulting in serious bodily injury. The affidavit states that Haynes told authorities he punched the man over 40 times.

Court documents said the victim was taken to CHI Health St. Francis, where hospital staff said their preliminary investigation shows the victim had a concussion and possible broken back.

Haynes appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set at 10% of $10,000. He’s also to have no contact with the victim. His next court date is set for Jan. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

