Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After years of their family homestead in Wellfleet decaying, the Calvert family decided to turn it into a shelter for teenage girls who are survivors of sex trafficking.

The Calvert family’s 100-year-old homestead was in disrepair five years ago, according to Ranae Calvert.

“The house was starting to fall down and it was in massive disrepair,” Calvert said. “These are plaster walls, the plaster was coming off the walls. The roof was a mess, the porch was broken. It took three years to get the house to where it was livable again.”

Calvert homestead before and during construction (KNOP/Ian Mason)

According to Calvert, it all started when her mother was spoken to by God.

“God spoke to my mom and told her that this was our cause to help survivors of sex trafficking, and this was our calling.”

Shortly after the family decided to restore their house by hand and convert it into a sanctuary, they had volunteers to help them.

“There has been a lot of volunteers who have been so kind and have come out, and have done hours and hours of work to make this into a beautiful place for our survivors to live.”

After three years of work, sweat and tears, the Calvert’s are almost ready to open their house to survivors.

The Calvert homestead after remodeling (Ian Mason/KNOP)

During the restoration process, they also founded the non-profit Christian organization called Homestead Refuge. Ranae is the chair of the board.

“We are a faith based organization,” said Calvert. “Our goal is to help survivors, support survivors, and help them become independent and move on with their lives.”

The non-profit boasts three pillars called “Safety through LOVE,” “Healing through NATURE” and “Fulfillment through WORK.”

Homestead Refuge hopes that these philosophies can inspire and rehabilitate victims of sex trafficking during their stay and help lead them to a normal life.

The updated house now has four bedrooms with a total of six beds. They have a kitchen as well as other amenities like laundry machines and dual showers. They also offer new clothes to their rescues, allowing them a new sense of home and security.

Slippers laying out for the future rescues Homestead Refuge plans to take in (Ian Mason/KNOP)

A prayer ceremony was held on Sunday to celebrate the end of major construction. Calvert hopes to have the house open in February, though they are still in need of supplies.

Ranae Calvert during the prayer ceremony (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The house is in a secluded area, which provides protection as well as calm for the future residents, however it is close to North Platte so all modern amenities as well as medical treatment are not far away.

“It happens in every county in Nebraska,” Calvert said. “It is everyone’s problem. And the need is so incredible to be able to stand up for these women and help them because they are truly victims of these predators who have been trafficking.”

