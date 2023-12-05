92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.
North Platte Police partake in yearly Santa Cop tradition
Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Brenda Lee performs at the "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" concert at the Country Music...
Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ hits No. 1 on Billboard chart, 65 years after release
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office...
Owners of a Colorado funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found are due to appear in court
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks with Vice President Kamala Harris...
Vice President Harris breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes, casts her 32nd
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say