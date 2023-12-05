Aurora man accused of stabbing and killing stepfather makes first court appearance

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora man will be in court again later this month for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if there’s enough to move the case forward to trial court.

He made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning in Hamilton County Court.

Caleb Arnett, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his stepfather Ross Nickolaus. He’s also facing two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Court documents reveal new details into the deadly weekend stabbing in Aurora.

According to the affidavit, an Aurora police officer responded to a home around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after a juvenile victim called 911 stating there was ‘blood everywhere’ and that there was a person with a knife.

The affidavit goes on to say that police quickly responded to the home in the 100 block of Fairview Drive where a woman was said to be running around a driveway covered in blood.

Court documents said two deputies with the sheriff’s office attended to the female victim until an ambulance arrived. They determined she had sustained a severe laceration to her throat, a puncture wound to her back and a couple lacerations to her left arm.

The victim pointed to the house where the stabbing happened and said “he was inside in a white shirt.”

The officer said in the affidavit he believed she was describing the suspect, heading toward the house and seeing a person through the window wearing a white shirt soaked in blood. The officer recognized the person from past contacts as Caleb Arnett.

The front door was locked but the officer and a deputy were able to get into the home through an unlocked back door.

The affidavit said he called out to Arnett who was holding a knife. After asking him to show his hands, a knife fell and he was instructed to lay down on the floor. He complied and was handcuffed.

As the officer searched the house, he found a juvenile victim with a severe laceration to their right hand requiring stitches, the affidavit said.

Deputies also found Ross Nickolaus with a stab wound to the chest and other injuries on a bedroom floor.

Nickolaus was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female victim was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island before being life-flighted to an Omaha hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The juvenile victim was treated and released.

During Arnett’s first court appearance, the judge continued his $2 million bond. He’s also not allowed to have any contact with either of the victims, leave Nebraska or possess any deadly weapon of any kind.

The Court has appointed the Commission on Public Advocacy to represent Arnett.

Arnett’s next court date is set for Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

