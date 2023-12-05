Covering the Courts: three western Nebraskan men sentenced at Lincoln County Courthouse

Three western Nebraskan men sentenced at Lincoln County Courthouse.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In May, Angello Warfeild was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of manufacturing child pornography in Alliance.

He was in Lincoln County District Court this morning where the honorable Cindy Volkmer sentenced Warfield to two years in prison as well as being a registered sex offender for the next 25 years.

Another case heard on Monday morning was Sutherland native Charles Tederman. Tederman was arrested last December after tampering with a high-powered rifle shell piece that exploded after Tederman dropped it. He was sentenced to four to six years in prison with being credited with 251 days already served.

Eighteen-year-old Ty Dowling was also sentenced at the Lincoln County Courthouse. He pled guilty to one count of a stolen firearm and also pled guilty to two counts of controlled substances from a Nov. 10 arrest. Dowling has been sentenced to two years in a correctional program. If he fails he will be required to reappear before the Lincoln County Court.

