Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.
North Platte Police partake in yearly Santa Cop tradition
Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
Adopt Martini!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Martini!

Latest News

FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Yung Gravy to perform at the Nebraska State Fair