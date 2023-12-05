Inmate who murdered ex-wife in 70s dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who was serving time for the murder of his ex-wife died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.

Leonard Svitak, 85, was serving a 10 years to life sentence for second degree murder out of Lancaster County at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He began his sentence on Sept. 20, 1974.

Svitak was charged back in March of 1974 for the shooting death of his ex-wife, Mary Svitak, and sentenced later that year.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the cause of death has not been determined but Svitak was being treated for a medical condition. Whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

