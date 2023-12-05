Minden home destroyed in fire at Crossroads Welding

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating an overnight fire east of Minden in the old beef-processing plant.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating an overnight fire east of Minden in the old beef-processing plant.

Crews were called out around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to the fire at 1290 35 Road, where they found smoke and flames once on scene.

Minden Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Brown said the building, located on the grounds where Crossroads Welding is housed, had been converted into a home by the business’s owners.

Chief Brown said a crew from Burlington Northern Sante Fe noticed something wasn’t right and called it in.

“I really appreciate they called 911 right away,” Brown said.

Because of the size of the structure, they automatically called its Quad Cities Mutual Aid Group, which includes fire departments from 10 towns. They also received assistance from Kenesaw and Holstein.

“We had a lot of help,” he said. “It was going to take a lot of resources to get that fire under control.”

It wasn’t until 8 a.m. until Chief Brown called the incident under control but didn’t leave the scene until around 11 a.m.

Chief Brown added that the fire was hard to put out due to the size of the structure, making it hard to maneuver. Brown said the fire started in an area made into a garage, where multiple vehicles were inside.

The fire marshal investigator was on scene into the afternoon looking into the cause. They told Brown that they don’t believe the fire was suspicious in nature, believing it to be accidental.

The structure is considered a total loss with estimated damages in the millions with all that was destroyed.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Chief Brown said one firefighter did have to be treated for smoke inhalation. The firefighter was treated and released.

