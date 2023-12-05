Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Association released their 2023 All-State Team. The State-Champion Mustangs of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller are well-represented with three first-team players and an honorable mention. The Wolves of Arthur County are also well-represented with four athletes listed on the All-State Team.
While Paxton and Wallace are not represented on the first-team offense or defense, the Tigers and Wildcats are represented with Wallace’s Riley Strawder and Matt Lungrin on the second-team defense. Paxton is represented by Gunnar Foster, Kobe Florom and Tommy Markussen in the honorable mention team.
Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.