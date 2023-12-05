Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team

(cmannphoto | Getty Images)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Association released their 2023 All-State Team. The State-Champion Mustangs of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller are well-represented with three first-team players and an honorable mention. The Wolves of Arthur County are also well-represented with four athletes listed on the All-State Team.

While Paxton and Wallace are not represented on the first-team offense or defense, the Tigers and Wildcats are represented with Wallace’s Riley Strawder and Matt Lungrin on the second-team defense. Paxton is represented by Gunnar Foster, Kobe Florom and Tommy Markussen in the honorable mention team.

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association 2023 All State Team
Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association 2023 All State Team(Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association)

