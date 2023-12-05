North Platte Community College basketball wins on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team secured a much-needed win on Dec. 2 in Wyoming.

Parker Baumann led all North Platte scorers with 26 points as North Platte Community College picked up the 72-59 win over the Lancers of Eastern Wyoming College.

A 7-0 run helped the Knights take control early in the second half and went up double-digits with less than five minutes to play.

The Knights (4-5) return to road action on Friday, Dec. 8 against Western Wyoming College in Sterling, Colorado. The North Platte Community College athletic department will be kicking off a winter coat drive beginning next Saturday. All donated coats will be distributed to the local Connection Shelter and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte according to a press release from the college.

