North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets for vehicles that remained parked on snow emergency routes within city limits after a snow emergency was declared.

North Platte City Administrator Lane Groseth stresses that there is no ticket quota system in place during such times. “There is no quota system and if we do not have to, we do not want to write tickets. It does not pad the city’s coffer so to speak because state statute all the money received from parking tickets goes to the school system it does not go to the City. No one wants to get out in that kind of weather and write tickets if they do not have to,” Groseth said.

Groseth adds that there is a method to the madness when it comes to the designated snow routes within city limits. ”We have a grid pattern with the snow emergency routes that are basically north, south, east, and west. We’ve tried to do the snow emergency routes where no one is more than three blocks in any direction from an emergency route for the most part, and that is so even those streets that we are not able to get plowed you do not have to go too far until you get to a plowed street,” he said. “So there is a method to our madness in the way our grid patter is applied for where snow emergency routes are.”

There are a few of reasons vehicles need to be removed from the designated snow emergency routes.

“So we don’t damage anybody’s vehicle as we are plowing because as you know sometimes the snow is coming down pretty heavy and the plows are trying to get through the streets and also to get as close to curb as we can to make it as safe as possible for everyone to travel. Also to hit the routes quicker, if we have to go back and forth in between parked cars it takes longer to get them clean and we have numerous miles of streets to get clean,” Groseth said.

Groseth also addressed the difference between a snow alert and a snow emergency.

“A snow alert is just letting people know that a snow emergency could be called in the future and gives them some time to maybe get their cars off the emergency routes so maybe they don’t have to worry about it later,” he said. “We do try to call a snow emergency before the plows go out so people still have time to get off the street but a snow alert is just saying we think we’re going to have enough snow where we are going to plow but if we don’t, we won’t make into an emergency. If we do, it’s just giving people a little heads up ahead of time before we start to plow.”

North Platte residents can receive notifications of when snow alerts and emergencies are issued by signing up for the smart911 alert system.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.