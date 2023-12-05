NPCC Lady Knights split weekend of games on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lady Knights of North Platte Community College split their two road games in Wyoming on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

NPCC won a tightly contested game against Larine County Community College 56-55 on Dec.1.

The same cannot be said about the final result against the Lancers of Eastern Wyoming College.

A low-scoring opening half featured three ties but no lead changes. A 10-3 run in the second capped off by a steal and layup in transition helped cut the deficit to 59-54 with three minutes to play.

The Lancers would open up the floodgates with a 9-0 to close the game. Eastern Wyoming College would go on to win 68-56.

The Lady Knights (7-3) will return to the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 9 to take on Northeastern Junior College at 6:30 p.m.

The North Platte Community College athletic department will be kicking off a winter coat drive beginning next weekend. All donated coats will be distributed to the local Connection Shelter and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte according to a press release from the college.

