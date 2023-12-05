Pillen joins other governors calling for action against foreign land grabs

Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:05 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is joining 16 Republican governors in an effort to try to have action taken to stop foreign countries from buying land in the United States.

In a press release, the governor’s office state that the GOP leaders are calling on President Joe Biden, Congress, and other leaders to take action and protect states from being ‘targeted in land grabs by foreign, adversarial nations.’

“While some states have passed legislation to restrict foreign land ownership, the governors say more needs to happen at the national level,” Pillen’s office stated.

Earlier in the year, Gov. Pillen issued an executive order banning Nebraska and its contractors from using communications equipment and services produced by technology companies owned or controlled by China. Later on, state lawmakers passed a bill backing the move, which was ultimately signed by the Pillen in May.

Pillen had these comments to share in the press release:

“These governments are 100% adversarial and enemies of the U.S., strategically buying up our property for their own benefit and purposes. We have turned a blind eye for too long to this threat – one that has the potential to impact our security, our businesses, and here in Nebraska, the number one driver of our economy – agriculture. For too long we have allowed dangerous and adversarial governments to infiltrate our country. Our States will tolerate such allowances no longer.”

