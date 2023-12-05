Quiet and warmer than average conditions over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- High pressure will bring above average temperatures and quiet skies across the area.

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing into the 50s, with dry conditions. Some areas may see some passing clouds here or there, but will remain peaceful. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s with mainly clear skies. During Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will be climbing into the 60s, which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Quiet and warm temperatures expected for the area Tuesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will turn cooler Friday into Saturday, with a cold front moving through. Some small precipitation chances will be possible during this time. Highs will drop into the 40s and lows the 20s during this time.

