Scotts Bluff County Detention Center inmate dies

An inmate passes away in-custody at Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
An inmate passes away in-custody at Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.(KNEP)
By Lauren Weidenhamer
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A man died while in custody at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on Friday.

According to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney, staff found 46-year-old David Roberts of Scottsbluff unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 p.m.

Officers on site performed CPR and used an AED in an effort to save Roberts. He was transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center but died that night.

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office said Roberts was alone in his cell when they discovered him and there is no sign of foul play or self-harm.

Roberts was arrested on Nov. 29 on a violation of the Nebraska sex offender registry.

Due to the death happening in custody, Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation.

