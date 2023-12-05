Yung Gravy to perform at the Nebraska State Fair

Organizers announce first concert of ‘24 fair season
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced its first of seven concerts as they continue its theme of ‘All Roads Lead to Fun.’

First up is Midwestern rapper and prolific Tik Tok performer Yung Gravy. He will headline a show at the State Fair, with special guest Tayler Holder on August 31.

State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said, “We want to have something for every musical taste. Yung Gravy has over 6 billion streams and sold more than 5 million units in his career. He has a powerful reach with younger audiences.”

Some of Gravy’s special recipes include song lyrics that can be pretty saucy.

“Gravy’s show at Nebraska State Fair will be all Gravy which may contain lyrics some will find inappropriate,” Nebraska State Fair Events and Entertainment Director Karli Schulz said. “The energy will be electric, but I don’t have any concerns about this event.”

The first announced show features a special Early Bird Pricing. Ticket prices for the show are $10 off regular price from on sale Friday, December 8 until December 22.

“We wanted to do something special for guests,” said Parr. “Saving money is always popular.”

The best way to know Gravy is to ask him.

“Who is Gravy?” he asks: “Who was Gravy before? I’m a Soundcloud rapper from the Midwest, but the gravy got a bit more refined. I took some time to perfect my craft, and now the ingredients are top-shelf, the technique is patented, it’s cooked with a little extra love; but it’s still the same, smooth Gravy, baby.”

Gravy has sold out tours in Australia and New Zealand in addition to packing venues coast-to-coast in North America with sellouts at both the Hollywood Palladium and New York’s Terminal 5. In April of this year, the artist headlined UNK’s spring concert.

Tickets go on sale December 8 at statefair.org and etix.com

More concert events at Nebraska State Fair will be announced in the coming weeks with the always popular Older Nebraskans Day concert scheduled for release before Christmas.

The 2024 Nebraska State Fair runs from August 23-September 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.
North Platte Police partake in yearly Santa Cop tradition
Christopher Twohig is heading to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Cozad man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
Adopt Martini!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Martini!

Latest News

Quiet and warm temperatures expected for the area Tuesday into Thursday
Quiet and warmer than average conditions over the next few days
Tickets were issued by the NPPD for vehicles that remained parked on snow emergency routes...
North Platte snow routes during a declared snow emergency
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on what is rate of snow melt in the shade!!
Weather Quiz 12-5-2023
FILE
Pillen joins other governors calling for action against foreign land grabs