Brady boys basketball slips past Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles boys basketball team hosted the Sutherland Sailors on Tuesday night.

The Eagles held off the Sailors, winning 49-41.

Senior Rylie Shirk led Brady with 15 points in the victory, while Sutherland’s JT Lantis led all scorers with 16.

The Sailors remain winless on the season at 0-3, while the Eagles improve to 1-1.

Next up, Sutherland hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday, while also on Friday, Brady visits Paxton.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.