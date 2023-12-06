Brady boys basketball slips past Sutherland
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles boys basketball team hosted the Sutherland Sailors on Tuesday night.
The Eagles held off the Sailors, winning 49-41.
Senior Rylie Shirk led Brady with 15 points in the victory, while Sutherland’s JT Lantis led all scorers with 16.
The Sailors remain winless on the season at 0-3, while the Eagles improve to 1-1.
Next up, Sutherland hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday, while also on Friday, Brady visits Paxton.
