Brady girls basketball defeat Sutherland
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles girls basketball hosted the Sutherland Sailors on Tuesday night.
Brady took down Sutherland, 62-43.
The Eagles were aided by sophomores Lydia McGown and Payton Stienike, each pouring in 16 points for Brady.
Sutherland remain winless on the season at 0-3, while Brady stay undefeated at 2-0.
Next up for the Eagles, they visit Paxton on Friday. The Sailors host Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.