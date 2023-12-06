Brady girls basketball defeat Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles girls basketball hosted the Sutherland Sailors on Tuesday night.

Brady took down Sutherland, 62-43.

The Eagles were aided by sophomores Lydia McGown and Payton Stienike, each pouring in 16 points for Brady.

Sutherland remain winless on the season at 0-3, while Brady stay undefeated at 2-0.

Next up for the Eagles, they visit Paxton on Friday. The Sailors host Sandhills Valley on Friday.

