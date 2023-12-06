Gov. Pillen, White House order flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff on Thursday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The announcement comes in accordance with a request from the White House.

“On this day, 82 years ago, we recall the sacrifice and bravery of 2,403 American heroes who gave their lives in service to our nation,” Pillen said. “We are all forever grateful to the greatest generation, which conquered evil and triumphantly fought for the world during World War II.”

This Veterans Day week, WFLX talked with one of the rarest military veterans alive. 102-year-old Harry Chandler of Tequesta is a Pearl Harbor survivor.

