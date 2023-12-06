Habitat For Humanity and NPCC students team up to help build homes for families in need

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Habitat For Humanity and students at North Platte Community College are teaming up to help build homes for families in need.

Fifteen electrical engineering students from North Platte Community College were asked to help with the electrical foundation for two of the homes that are being built on Second Street and McCabe Avenue and student Landon Hart is grateful for the opportunity.

“Getting the opportunity to work with framers not just with our electrical side but being able to work with every other trade just getting to see all of that in person is really helpful,” Hart said. “You can explain it all you want in the classroom but you don’t get the real work experience.”

Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat For Humanity branch, is so happy that the NPCC students get to help out on another project with them.

“We are just so grateful that this worked out and 15 students my goodness that gives them the opportunity to work on both of the houses we have going right now. Everyone gets the chance to pull some wire and learn from someone else besides Jake, I mean they have to do what are our construction coordinator wants and read our blueprints. Great opportunity for them. Fantastic opportunity for Habitat,” Skates said.

The two are homes are expected to be completed in May of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.