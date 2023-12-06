Habitat For Humanity and NPCC students team up to help build homes for families in need

North Platte Habitat For Humanity and students at North Platte Community College are teaming up to help build homes for families in need.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Habitat For Humanity and students at North Platte Community College are teaming up to help build homes for families in need.

Fifteen electrical engineering students from North Platte Community College were asked to help with the electrical foundation for two of the homes that are being built on Second Street and McCabe Avenue and student Landon Hart is grateful for the opportunity.

“Getting the opportunity to work with framers not just with our electrical side but being able to work with every other trade just getting to see all of that in person is really helpful,” Hart said. “You can explain it all you want in the classroom but you don’t get the real work experience.”

Dalene Skates, executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat For Humanity branch, is so happy that the NPCC students get to help out on another project with them.

“We are just so grateful that this worked out and 15 students my goodness that gives them the opportunity to work on both of the houses we have going right now. Everyone gets the chance to pull some wire and learn from someone else besides Jake, I mean they have to do what are our construction coordinator wants and read our blueprints. Great opportunity for them. Fantastic opportunity for Habitat,” Skates said.

The two are homes are expected to be completed in May of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
The new porch on the Calvert homestead featuring the old handmade door.
Wellfleet family converts homestead into shelter for survivors of human trafficking
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
North Platte Police took part in the yearly Santa Cop event at Walmart on Sunday.
North Platte Police partake in yearly Santa Cop tradition

Latest News

North Platte Habitat For Humanity and students at North Platte Community College are teaming...
Habitat For Humanity and NPCC students team up to help build homes for families in need
KNOP Weather Outlook 12-5-2023
Major warmup through mid-week; staying dry
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at Crossroads Welding near the...
Minden home destroyed in fire at Crossroads Welding
Leonard Svitak
Inmate who murdered ex-wife in 70s dies at Lincoln hospital