High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia is considered brain dead after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior has been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Wednesday, doctors and family updated Medina’s condition saying that he has been declared brain dead and that his organs will be donated.

Officials with Gainesville schools said he will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

There will also be an honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association releases 2023 All-State Team
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant opens in North Platte
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Jason Haynes is charged with first-degree assault following an incident in Wood River on...
Suspect accused of hitting man over 40 times at a Wood River home
The City of North Platte has issued a snow alert.
North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets during a recent winter storm

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid from advancing as they demand border policy changes
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar Trump from the 2024 ballot
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
Owner Shea Baumgartner cuts the ceremonial ribbon to officially open her business on Wednesday...
Plains and Pine Co. Pet Spa and Boutique officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores