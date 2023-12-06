High school basketball scores for Dec. 5th
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 5th.
Girls Basketball Scores
St. Pat’s 15, Kearney Catholic 42
Decatur Community 31, Wauneta Palisade 22
Hitchcock County 27, Maywood-Hayes Center 43
Sutherland 43, Brady 62
Sandhills Valley 4, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54
Minden 55, Lexington 13
Hi-Line 25, Maxwell 57
Dundy County-Stratton 31, Southwest 53
Arcadia/Loup City 42, Anselmo-Merna 45
Arapahoe 33, Medicine Valley 50
Garden County 30, Kimball 51
Amherst 33, Broken Bow 59
Boys Basketball Scores
St. Pat’s 58, Kearney Catholic 39
Hitchcock County 48, Southwest 42
Decatur Community 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 68
Southern Valley 52, Cambridge 58
Sandhills Valley 25, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
Sutherland 41, Brady 49
Hi-Line 46, Maxwell 26
Medicine Valley 36, Arapahoe 54
