High school basketball scores for Dec. 5th

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 5th.

Girls Basketball Scores

St. Pat’s 15, Kearney Catholic 42

Decatur Community 31, Wauneta Palisade 22

Hitchcock County 27, Maywood-Hayes Center 43

Sutherland 43, Brady 62

Sandhills Valley 4, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54

Minden 55, Lexington 13

Hi-Line 25, Maxwell 57

Dundy County-Stratton 31, Southwest 53

Arcadia/Loup City 42, Anselmo-Merna 45

Arapahoe 33, Medicine Valley 50

Garden County 30, Kimball 51

Amherst 33, Broken Bow 59

Boys Basketball Scores

St. Pat’s 58, Kearney Catholic 39

Hitchcock County 48, Southwest 42

Decatur Community 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 68

Southern Valley 52, Cambridge 58

Sandhills Valley 25, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39

Sutherland 41, Brady 49

Hi-Line 46, Maxwell 26

Medicine Valley 36, Arapahoe 54

