Maxwell boys basketball falters against Hi-Line

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Tigers boys basketball team hosted the Hi-Line Bulls on Tuesday night.

Hi-Line claimed a commanding victory over Maxwell, 46-26.

The Tigers remain winless on the season at 0-3, while the Bulls improve to 2-1.

Next up, both teams are on the road, Maxwell visiting St. Pat’s on Thursday, while Hi-Line goes to Pleasanton on Friday.

