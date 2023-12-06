Maxwell boys basketball falters against Hi-Line
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Tigers boys basketball team hosted the Hi-Line Bulls on Tuesday night.
Hi-Line claimed a commanding victory over Maxwell, 46-26.
The Tigers remain winless on the season at 0-3, while the Bulls improve to 2-1.
Next up, both teams are on the road, Maxwell visiting St. Pat’s on Thursday, while Hi-Line goes to Pleasanton on Friday.
