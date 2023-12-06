Maxwell girls basketball dominates Hi-Line for first win
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Tigers girls basketball team hosted the Hi-Line Bulls on Tuesday night.
The Tigers rolled back the Bulls, 57-25.
Maxwell is now 1-2 on the year, while Hi-Line is 0-3.
Next up, the Tigers visit St. Pat’s on Thursday, while Hi-Line travels to Pleasanton on Friday.
